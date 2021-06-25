Microsoft Unveils Windows 11 Operating System, Comes With Centrally Placed Start Menu

Microsoft has unveiled the next generation of its Windows software, called Windows 11. The latest Windows version has a new Start Menu and other features. The latest version of Microsoft's operating system was launched in a live-streamed event organised by Microsoft through the event's webpage on June 24. The new operating system comes with updated window features, support for Android applications, improved touching experience. Windows 11 is expected to become available later this year on new computers and other devices and as a free update for those with Windows 10.

Features introduced in Windows 11

According to the blog statement of Microsoft, the design and user experience has been simplified. The company has put Start at the centre so that it will easier for the users to access what they need. The Snap Layouts, Snap Groups and Desktops have been introduced in Windows to provide an even more powerful way to multitask. Android apps will be available in Windows for the first time.

The new features have been designed to help the users in organizing their windows and optimizing their screen. The users can customize the desktop as per their liking for each part of their life like Desktop for school, games etc. Windows 11 has improved touching experience that includes an updated widgets experience. Users can bring the widgets on front by swiping from the left of the screen or can be placed full screen. The people have also been provided with the options to rearrange widgets or resize them according to their preference.Windows can automatically punctuate for you, and comes with voice commands.

Windows 11 has introduced Chat from Microsoft Teams integrated in the taskbar. Users can instantly connect through text, chat, voice or video with everyone from their personal contacts. The users can connect with anyone across Windows, Android or iOS. If the person you are connecting with does not have a team app, you can connect with them through SMS.

Windows 11 unlocks the full potential of your system’s hardware, putting some of the latest gaming technology to work for you. Windows 11 supports PC gaming accessories and peripherals. Xbox Games Pass, a subscription service offering access to hundreds of games, will also be pre-installed. Microsoft announces that they will be soon welcoming third-party apps like Microsoft Teams, Visual Studio, Disney+, Adobe Creative Cloud, Zoom and Canva to the Microsoft Store.

IMAGE: Windows/Twitter