Microsoft Windows 11 Beta Released For Developers: Check Out Eligibility Of Your Device

Microsoft has released Windows 11 beta version and the users are curious to know more about it. So we have listed all the information about it here. Read more

Sahil Mirani
Microsoft has constantly been working on releasing its new Windows 11 OS. The initial stage of the OS was available on Dev’s platform so that the people could use it and point out the minor bugs and fixes in it. To find out more about these small issues, Microsoft has now released their new Windows 11 Beta Build for the users. This has now been picked up by the tech community and they are trying to learn more about this Windows 11 Beta. To help the users, here is all the information about this new beta version of the OS. Read more 

Microsoft Windows 11 Beta out now

The makers have now confirmed the release of Microsoft Windows 11 only for developers and users to test a version more stable version of the OS. This has mostly been released because the developers have incorporated all the changes and minor bug fixes to the OS that was released on Dev’s platform. The last stage of development of Windows 11 is still left to be done thus you can expect to see a couple of bugs while using this new Windows 11 beta version. Developers want a number of software designers to use their new Windows 11 OS to test and share their feedback on it. Downloading this Beta version of the OS might not be difficult. All you need to have is a device that fulfils the long list of Windows 11 requirements that have been released recently. 

Windows 11 requirements

The list of Windows 11 requirements has certainly shocked the entire tech community. This is because the makers have asked for very heavy specifications to run their Windows 11. This is mostly because of the new features and changes that have been brought in with this OS. To help the readers here is also a list of specifications asked by Microsoft. Check out these Windows 11 requirements and check the eligibility of your device right now. Read

  • CPU: 1 gigahertz (GHz) or faster with 2 or more cores on a compatible 64-bit processor or System on a Chip (SoC)
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB or larger
  • System firmware: UEFI, Secure Boot capable
  • TPM: Trusted Platform Module (TPM) version 2.0
  • Graphics card: Compatible with DirectX 12 or later with WDDM 2.0 driver
  • Display: High definition (720p) display that is greater than 9” diagonally, 8 bits per colour channel
  • Internet: Windows 11 Home edition requires internet connectivity and a Microsoft account to complete device setup on first use.

