Microsoft Windows 11 Could Match Xbox Series X Gaming Experience With These Two Features

Microsoft 11 has been this year's most anticipated software release and the users are certainly loving it. The makers of this Operating System are now trying to take the gaming experience to another level now with some new functionalities and performance improvements. Recently, makers announced that Microsoft’s Windows 11 will have some improvements that could totally improve the gaming experience of the users. They even claim that the Operating System’s gaming abilities could match up their console, Xbox Series X performance.

Microsoft Windows 11 Features

This is now possible because of the two major features that will improve the storage performance as well as the quality of the graphics delivery of the system. These two features that are bring installed in Windows 11 are currently being used by their Xbox Sereis X gaming consoles. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into these new Microsoft Windows 11 features that could compare the OS’s gaming abilities to Microsoft's gaming console, Xbox Series X.

Auto HDR mode for Windows 11

The new Auto HDR tool that has been created for the new Microsoft OS will help the players by delivering a much better and realistic graphics of the game. This feature will only be applicable for games that are compatible with DirectX 11 and DirectX 12. It is also important to note that this feature can only be used while having a monitor that is HDR compatible. It is shocking to see this feature being added in the Windows 11 OS as the same feature is also used in Xbox Series X.

DirectStorage support for Windows 11

Solid State Drives that are also known as SSDs have become extremely important for applications, games and Os for much faster read and write speed. DirectStorage support is a great addition toWindows 11 that will not only improve the gaming experience but also have positive effects on the User Interface of the entire system. Makers of Windows 11 say that this part of its Xbox Velocity Architecture is used in their Xbox Series X. These updates have now been released yet but the plan is to release these new changes in an upcoming update for the Operating System.