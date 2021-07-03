Microsoft's Famous Blue Screen Of Death Will Be Black In Windows 11

The American tech giant, Microsoft, is looking forward to redesign the look of Windows 11 and has thus, decided to change its famous Blue Sign of Death to black. The latest update in Windows 11 operating system will change Microsoft’s famous Blue Screen of Death (BSOD) to a black one. The new update appears as Microsoft started testing its new design changes for Windows 11 earlier this week.It is suggested that the design has been changed to match its logo and shutdown screens. Based on a report by The Verge, the new design changes are not fully enabled yet, however, the tech company has started testing the new features.

Updates prior to BSOD



The BSOD was earlier updated in 2016 QR codes, prior to this in 2012, Microsoft decided to add a sad face to the screen in Windows 8. The first screen of death (Blue) was put up with Windows 3.0, for IT professionals and support personnel. The idea behind the screen of death was to enable professionals to diagnose hardware and software issues.Some of the professionals have also compared the new feature in Windows 11 to be identical to the one in Windows 10. Reports suggest that the major difference that anyone can observe in Windows 11 interface is the new design, though some features may remain identical.

Why this change?



The Verge explains, “BSOD is Windows' kernel error or bug check, and it usually includes a dump of data that can help system administrators analyse what system fault caused the blue screen. The sad fact remains, as does the stop code and crash dump".The Verge also suggests that Microsoft has used a green BSOD in the Windows 11 preview, a colour that the tech giant has used for Windows Insider builds since 2016. The reason for the change has not been ascertained yet. “It's not entirely clear as to why Microsoft is changing the colour from blue to black, and the company isn't commenting on the change yet,” the report said.



As reported, it is predicted that “ Microsoft is overhauling many parts of Windows 11, with a fresh approach to the OS. It's likely because Windows 11 includes a visual overhaul to modernize the OS in key areas, including classic parts like the Start menu, File Explorer, and now even the BSOD.”



