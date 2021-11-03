Microsoft's 'Mesh' To Enable MS Teams' Users To Attend Virtual Video Calls, Read Details

Tech companies around the world are making efforts to bring metaverse to life. While the term itself has surfaced recently, it reflects upon a digital and interactive environment shared by multiple users in real-time. It will exist on the internet in a way, it will allow users to be a part of it.

Several tech giants are planning to achieve this with a combination of sophisticated technologies such as VR, AR and mixed reality. Most recently, Facebook has been vocal about the concept, changing its name to Meta, reflecting upon its new metaverse-first ideology. However, other companies like Microsoft are also planning to catch up.

Microsoft launches 'Mesh'

Taking a step forward towards bringing metaverse to life, Microsoft has launched a new experience for Teams' users called 'Mesh', which would use collaborative tools to allow users to connect and interact over a virtual environment. Mesh will allow Microsoft Teams' users to attend conferences, meetings, video calls and other collaborative in a virtual environment created using mixed reality with the help of HoloLens headset. Users will also be able to create their 3D avatars to be a part of the virtual experience. These avatars will not only show up for attending a virtual video call, but they will be available without a headset as well. Microsoft says that the company will implement artificial intelligence to listen to what the user is saying and animating their avatar ti mimic it through the avatars.

The metaverse is here, and it’s not only transforming how we see the world but how we participate in it – from the factory floor to the meeting room. Take a look. pic.twitter.com/h5tsdYMXRD — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 2, 2021

The development of Mesh began along with the rise in usage of MS Teams during the COVID pandemic when the platform was being used by companies, educational institutes, small scale businesses and more. The company is also working on translation and transcription tools to be a part of the VR-based experience to remove any language barriers and allow people from around the world to collaborate in a Teams session. Additionally, Microsoft's avatars will be non-binary, which will allow users to represent themselves in a way that they think is best.

On the official blog published on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, Microsoft said, "Users can seamlessly leverage their existing documents, presentations, and content from Microsoft 365 and share and collaborate using this content spatially. Mesh enabled experiences in Teams provide users more flexibility and choice in how they connect, create, and collaborate. These experiences will be available in preview as part of Teams on PC, mobile and through mixed-reality headsets in the first half of 2022."