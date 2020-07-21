Windows 10X To Release In 2021 Instead Of Later This Year As Originally Panned: Reports

The software giant Microsoft's Windows 10X operating system’s release date has been pushed back to 2021 instead of the earlier announced releases date of sometime later this year. According to reports, Microsoft in the start of 2020 revealed that its brand-new operating system was being re-worked for single-screen devices rather than dual-screen devices like the Surface Neo, this rework had led to delays resulting in the pushing back of the release date.

Significant change in launch schedule for Microsoft

Multiple reports have suggested a significant delay to Microsoft's original launch plans, the reports state that Microsoft will be releasing single-screen devices for educational and business purposes with Windows 10X in the spring of 2021 and then the following year will be launching dual-screen hardware using the windows 10X hardware system.

As per reports, the coronavirus and the upheaval caused by it has been cited as one of the reasons for the change in the launch schedule. With a rise in the use of Microsoft Teams and Windows 10 usage as people continue to work from home (some indefinitely), has prompted Microsoft to tweak and rework a lot of its products so that they can better cater to those working from home.

In its quest to rework Windows 10X for traditional win32 desktop applications, the software giant has reportedly run into issues with the OS development and has also had to contend with compatibility issues with more complicated apps that integrate into the OS.

Changes to Windows 10 start menu

Software giant Microsoft released the new Windows 10 Start menu for its testers on Thursday, July 2. According to reports, the new design will emphasise Live Tiles which were hinted earlier this year. The new design will remove solid colour backplates behind the logos in the apps list and will instead apply a uniform, almost transparent background to the tiles.

As per reports, it is a very subtle design change but the removal of the blocky tiled interface should make it easier for users to find apps and makes the start menu look much less cluttered.

