'Startups Will Have Access To Science And Technology Infrastructure Soon', Says Ministry

The Science and Technology Ministry informed that soon the startups and industries will have access to science and technology infrastructure in different institutions, universities and colleges across the country. This will allow them to conduct experiments and tests which are essential for research and development, said the Ministry. "Restructuring will help them carry out experiments and tests required for their Research and Development, technology and product development," the Ministry added.

This statement came after the Department of Science and Technology decided to restructure the FIST (Fund for Improvement of Science and Technology Infrastructure in Universities and Higher Educational institutions) programme. Under FIST, support is provided to scale up the network of infrastructural facilities in Universities and higher educational institutions for teaching and research. This programme will be reinvented to FIST 2.0 which is in line with PM Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It will create research and development infrastructure for experimental work as well as for theoretical work, ideas as well as entrepreneurship.

'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'

PM Modi's campaign focuses on the economic sector as well as the infrastructure. PM Modi has offered several economic packages and schemes and taken decisions to empower the people of the nation to boost growth. The aim of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' campaign is not to cut off from the rest of the world, but rather to make India self-reliant in such a way that it boosts FDI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also encouraged citizens to be 'Vocal for Local' and invest in homegrown brands and products in order to boost the local businesses and empower Indian artisans. Since the COVID-19 lockdown, India's PPE industry has grown rapidly and has made India self-reliant under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. India now has the second-largest PPE industry, after China, worth Rs. 7000 crores.

