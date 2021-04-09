Monkey MindPong: Elon Musk's Neuralink Reveals 'Pager' Playing Video Game 'with Its Mind'

Tesla chief Elon Musk's start-up Neuralink advances with a 9-year-old monkey who responds to the name 'Pager' controlling a technical machine. In a video released by Neuralink's Youtube channel, it can be seen that the monkey plays pong with its brain. The three-minute video also shows how Pager uses a joystick attached to the computer to enjoy a tasty banana smoothie that is delivered through the straw while playing games.

The narrator goes on to explain how the 9-year-old monkey handles the computer.

"About 6-weeks ago Neuralink was placed in each side of Pager's brain. If you see carefully the fur on his head has not quite fully grown yet. We can interact with the Neuralinks just by pairing it with an iPhone," adds the narrator.

In a blog post published by the company, it explained that Neuralink is created with an aim to give back people with paralysis to easily use their neutral activity and handle computers and mobile phones.

On Thursday, SpaceX chief Elon Musk tweeted Neuralink development will help someone paralyzed use their phone faster than someone using it with their thumbs.

"First Neuralink product will enable someone with paralysis to use a smartphone with their mind faster than someone using thumbs," tweeted Elon Musk.

MindPong Demonstration

Pager's video handling the machine has been named 'MindPong' that demonstrates the capabilities of Neuralink. There is a long way before the actual mission of the technology is achieved. At the end of the video, the narrator is heard saying there are still many challenges in several parts of engineering.

Neuralink

Neauralink, a developing high bandwidth brain machine was founded in 2016 with an aim to connect humans and machines. Since 2019 the company has been doing press briefings to let people know about the progress of their work. The project of implantation of Neuralink in the brain that can later control a computer with the mind has been going on for two years. The latest tweet of Elon Musk joked that soon monkeys will be on twitch and discord.