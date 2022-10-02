After Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 5G services in the country, Union Minister of State for Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the new technology will transform every Indian's life.

Speaking to ANI over the launch of 5G, MoS Chandrasekhar said, "The launch of 5G will have a lasting impact. It will be the future of the internet. 5G will bring a change to each person’s life be it small businessmen, farmers, doctors or students. It will also drastically affect our startup ecosystem." 5G will have a large impact on society, he said, adding that with 5G, the innovation and startup ecosystem will get a boost in the country.

'We are becoming an electronic nation': MoS Chandrasekhar

Highlighting PM Modi’s vision, the Rajya Sabha member said, “There used to be nearly 100 per cent import of mobile phones in 2014. Today, 97 per cent of the mobile phones used in India are manufactured in the country."

Adding further the Minister said, "Before 2014, we had to import every component of the mobile network and mobile technology from other countries, but today, the components of modern high-tech technology like 5G are being designed in India.” "We are becoming an electronic nation and also proceeding towards the direction to become the 5G country. We have experienced 2G, 3G and 4G but 5G will create a framework for the future of wireless internet," Chandrasekhar told ANI.

He lauded the 8 years of the Modi government and said that during the past eight years, India has become the world's technological leader the country is also becoming self-reliant.

PM Modi launches 5G services

Prime Minister Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services on Saturday (October 1) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency. In the first phase, around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services.

#LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches much-awaited 5G telecom services in India - https://t.co/foGqG3BoLQ pic.twitter.com/V79VP3oKHx — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

This 5G launch comes after recently held India's biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with Rs 88,078 crore bid.