Most commonly used passwords in India 2021 revealed; check if yours made it to the list

In the ongoing digital era, a user has to log in to multiple websites, applications and other services on a daily basis. It might be to order food, to purchase a product from an e-commerce platform, or to punch attendance on a portal while working from home. All these activities in the digital world are accompanied by user authentication and identification protocols. While using biometrics on smartphones is a relatively modern option, people have long been replying upon alpha-numeric passwords. Surprisingly, more than 17 lakh people in India use the word "password" as their password.

While it takes less than a second for bad actors to guess or hack past a weak password, having a unique combination of words and numbers can save users information. However, there are millions of people in the world that use the same weak password. Most recently, research conducted by NordPass provides more details about similar passwords that are used by people all over the world and how this can pose a huge threat to their digital identity and linked information. Keep reading to know more about the most common passwords in India and the world.

Most commonly used passwords in India

The first position for most commonly used passwords in India is secured by the word "password" which is being used by over 17 lakh people in the country.

The second place is occupied by the numeric sequence "12345" which is being used by over 12 lakh people in the country.

Yet another numeric sequence used by over 11 lakh people in India is "123456." For all the common passwords mentioned above, it takes less than a second for bad actors to crack it.

Readers who are using these are their current passwords shall change them immediately. Other common passwords being used in India are "123456789", "12345678", "india123", "qwerty", "abc123", and "iloveyou". These phrases or numeric sequences are being used by thousands of people. Surprisingly, the numeric sequence "123456" is used by over 10 crore people throughout the world. Another alphabetical sequence commonly used by over two crore people as a password is "qwerty". The list of these common passwords has been compiled in collaboration with independent researchers specialising in cybersecurity. The data samples have been taken from over 50 countries around the globe.

How to create a strong password?

A strong password is a unique combination of alphabets, numbers and other symbols that is hard to guess. Using a combination of all the elements shall result in a strong password that is difficult to get past. Additionally, there are multiple online tools that can help a user in generating a long and extremely unique combination of letters and numbers that are not only hard to crack but hard to remember as well. Stay tuned for more technology news.