Mozilla Firefox 94 released, comes with redesigned home page, topic-related group tabs

Mozilla Firefox has released a new update for the web browser on Android and iOS. The new update will bring features like tab management and a redesigned home screen. Users will now be able to see saved bookmarks right from the home screen. Previously, the web browser received an update in May 2021, more than four months ago. In the update, the web browser has focussed majorly on returning back to unfinished tasks on tabs being used in previous Firefox sessions.

As mentioned in an official blog post published on November 2, 2021, Mozilla says "With this new Firefox homepage we wanted to lift that heavy mental burden of remembering to finish those halfway read articles or vacation research until you are ready to jump back and finish those tasks. We’ve simplified and organized your on-the-go mobile experiences into one central location, complete with new features to help you ignore the online noise and focus on what matters to you."

Mozilla Firefox 94 will group tabs based on search topics

The new version of the web browser is called Firefox 94 and it will allow users to open the last active tab from the home screen itself. Firefox 94 comes with a new design that will allow users to get back to what they were doing when they closed the browser. In other words, users will be able to jump to the last tab they were working on. Secondly, saved bookmarks will now appear on the homepage. It will enable users to jump to their favourite pages in less time.

One of the most useful features in the Firefox 94 is the grouping of tabs by search topic. For instance, if someone searches about technology news on Mozilla Firefox 94 and open up six tabs, the user will be able to see all the tabs grouped by the topic whenever they return to the browser. However, there are two limitations to the feature: it is only available for the Mozilla web browser on Android and it will retain information for 14 days. Another feature will move the inactive tabs to a different section, avoiding clutter with too many tabs. Both these feature will be available for iOS in the coming months.