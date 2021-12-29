Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, in an interview with artificial intelligence researcher Lex Fridman advised young people to be “useful”. Musk was on the Freidman podcast for the third time and this was his longest interview with the AI researcher. From Tesla bot to cryptocurrency, there were quite a number of things that were talked about in the 2.5 hour-long interview.

When asked what advice he would give to young people who want to do something big in the world or have a positive impact, Musk simply responded by saying “try to be useful”. Further elaborating, the Tesla CEO went on to advise the young generation to do things that are useful to fellow human beings and to the world. “It’s very hard to be useful,” Musk stated, urging young people to “contribute more than you consume”.

“Try to have a positive net contribution to society,” Musk said. “Try to be a sort of leader just for the sake of being a leader… A lot of times the people you want as leaders are people who don’t want to be leaders,” he added.

Further, the Tesla CEO said that if one has a “useful” life, then that is a good life, a life worth having lived. Musk encouraged the young generation to use mental tools of physics and apply them broadly in life. “They are the best tools,” he said.

Musk encourages young people to ‘learn as much as possible’

When asked what he thinks about self-education and what trajectory one should take to have a big or positive impact, Musk encouraged people to read a lot of books. He said that one should just try and ingest as much information as possible. He also encouraged the younger generation to try to and develop good general knowledge.

“Try to develop a good general knowledge so you at least have a rough lay of the land of the knowledge landscape. Try to learn a little bit about a lot of things. Talk to people from different walks of life and different industries, professions and skills. Learn as much as possible,” he said.

Musk encouraged people to read broadly in many different subjects areas and try to find something where there’s an overlap of talents and what one is interested in. “Don’t have a zero-sum mindset,” Musk stated. He also went on to say that he has a lot of respect for someone who puts an honest day’s work to do useful things.

