NASA Explains How Reaching Low-Earth Orbit Is Like Scaling Mt. Everest

The low-Earth orbit (LEO) has become a favourite spot for space companies as they aim for space exploration at a larger scale. Over the years, this particular region has become a go-to option for scientists as satellites can be deployed at a lower cost and operations such as remote sensing, Earth observations, and telecommunications can be performed much easily. Reflecting on this craze for a place in LEO, NASA explains that a commercial Low-Earth Orbit Economy greatly helps space companies, be it private or public, in expanding their operations beyond Earth.

NASA: “Getting to low-Earth orbit is a lot like climbing Mt. Everest. It’s not impossible, but it’s difficult, expensive and risky. As experience grows, the difficulty of reaching the destination drops steadily, and the risk becomes more manageable.” https://t.co/oXtrqwgmev — Christian Davenport (@wapodavenport) October 14, 2021

Reaching the LEO is equal to scaling Everest, says NASA

Explaining the importance of a commercial LEO economy, NASA said that deploying systems in orbit is similar to scaling Mount Everest. In its latest release, NASA stated that getting to extreme heights is expensive and risky, but as humans become frequent visitors in a particular area, the risks become manageable and the expense drops significantly.

There are several different levels to the orbit, above the LEO, that include Geosynchronous Orbit (GSO), Medium Earth Orbit (MEO), and Highly Elliptical Orbit (HEO). Notably, the first two have become the most habitable over the years, needless to say, because of their proximity to Earth. The majority of satellites revolve around Earth in the LEO along with the International Space Station that has been a residence of the region for more than two decades now.

The agency stated that the low-Earth orbit will play a new, expansive, and ever more critical role in achieving humanity’s ambitions in outer space, as it is the same region where the ISS has conducted several ground-breaking research findings.

Using Mt. Everest as a reference, NASA said that as expeditions to the world's highest peak increased over the years, there has been a steady decrease in the number of people and equipment required by any one person or organisation to scale Everest. In simple terms, the evolution of the expeditions has led to lower input but higher output while requiring less capital. The commercialisation of low-Earth orbit is a critical endeavour to provide a significant reduction in cost to NASA and for the expansion of space exploration, as more and more commercial sectors continue to offer new innovations, said the agency.

Image: NASA, AP