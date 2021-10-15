NASA Lucy Mission: Atlas V Rocket Rolled Out To The Launch Pad For Oct 16 Launch

Quick links:
Lucy is a planned NASA space probe that will complete a 12-year journey to seven different asteroids.
Lucy’s first launch attempt is scheduled for 3:04 am (IST) on October 16, and NASA recently tested the functions of Lucy, and filled its tank with approximately 725 kilograms of fuel.
The Atlas V rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 carrying Lucy outside Earth’s atmosphere to begin the long journey to the Trojan asteroids.
With Lucy, scientists hope to hone their theories on how our solar system’s planets were formed 4.5 billion years ago, and why they ended up in their current configuration.