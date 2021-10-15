Last Updated:

NASA Lucy Mission: Atlas V Rocket Rolled Out To The Launch Pad For Oct 16 Launch

NASA is all set to launch its Lucy spacecraft to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids, which will launch aboard the Atlas V rocket at 3:04 pm on October 16.

Atlas V rocket acquires the launch pad with Lucy.
1/5
Image: Twitter/@NASAHQPHOTO

Lucy is a planned NASA space probe that will complete a 12-year journey to seven different asteroids. 

Lucy’s first launch attempt is scheduled for 3:04 am (IST) on October 16, and NASA recently tested the functions of Lucy, and filled its tank with approximately 725 kilograms of fuel.

The Atlas V rocket will lift off from Space Launch Complex 41 carrying Lucy outside Earth’s atmosphere to begin the long journey to the Trojan asteroids.

With Lucy, scientists hope to hone their theories on how our solar system’s planets were formed 4.5 billion years ago, and why they ended up in their current configuration. 

“Launching a spacecraft is almost like sending a child off to college - you’ve done what you can for them to get them ready for that next big step on their own'': Hal Levison, mission investigator. 

