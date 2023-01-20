NASA To Build New-generation, Fuel-efficient Airliner Of Future By 2030

NASA on Thursday announced that it will build a potential new generation of green single-aisle airliners in collaboration with the Boeing Company under a Funded Space Act Agreement. The agency demonstrated the Sustainable Flight Demonstrator project for building planes that will be tested and flown using technologies aimed at lowering greenhouse emissions. NASA will invest $425 million towards the project, the agency announced, adding that its partners will contribute to the remainder of the agreement funding, estimated at about $725 million.

Boeing Company will also contribute towards the technical expertise and facilities to construct the airliners over the span of several years, said NASA in an official statement. Boeing and NASA's industry team will partner will flight-test a full-scale Transonic Truss-Braced Wing demonstrator aircraft.

“Since the beginning, NASA has been with you when you fly. NASA has dared to go farther, faster, and higher. And in doing so, NASA has made aviation more sustainable and dependable. It is in our DNA,” said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Nearly half of aviation emissions to be cut globally

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson continued that NASA’s partnership with Boeing is expected to produce and test a full-scale demonstrator of the single-aisle aircraft that will help lead the fuel-efficient future commercial airliners that will prove to be beneficial for the environment. The airliners will also beneficial for the commercial aviation industry, and the passengers worldwide, NASA added.

"If we are successful, we may see these technologies in planes that the public takes to the skies in the 2030s," said the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in the statement. The aircrafts will serve as the workhorse of many airline fleets, owing to their heavy usage. They will reduce nearly half of the aviation emissions globally. The testing for the airliners will be completed by the late 2020s.

"Technologies and designs demonstrated by the project can inform industry decisions about the next generation of single-aisle aircraft that could enter into service in the 2030s," according to NASA.

The aircrafts' technology that will be tested on the demonstrator aircraft will be combined with other advancements in propulsion systems, materials, and systems architecture that will result in lesser fuel consumption. The most efficient yet single-aisle aircraft will reduce carbon emissions by up to 30%, according to NASA.

NASA and Boeing Company are working toward an "ambitious goal of developing game-changing technologies to reduce aviation energy use and emissions over the coming decades toward an aviation community goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050,” said Bob Pearce, NASA associate administrator for the Aeronautics Research Mission Directorate.

“The Transonic Truss-Braced Wing is the kind of transformative concept and investment we will need to meet those challenges and, critically, the technologies demonstrated in this project have a clear and viable path to informing the next generation of single-aisle aircraft, benefiting everyone that uses the air transportation system," Pearce added. NASA's Funded Space Act will enable it to capitalize on private industry knowledge and will implement the proposed technical plan.