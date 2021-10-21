NASA's DART Spacecraft Reaches Vanderberg Site For Final Launch Preparations

The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) spacecraft, which will be launched by NASA to deliberately slam it into an asteroid, has arrived at its final stop before launch, the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The spacecraft was pulled into the launch site on a truck on October 21, where the scientists will begin the final preparations before sending it off to space. NASA revealed in its statement that the spacecraft will go through a series of final tests and checks, as well as fueling, in the next few weeks.

A mission to test planetary defence techniques

The DART mission is NASA's attempt to prepare planetary defence techniques by testing if slamming a spacecraft directly into an approaching asteroid can change the latter's course and save from an impact. After being launched, the spacecraft will race towards an asteroid moonlet named Dimorphos which is part of a binary asteroid system and revolves around a larger companion, Didymos.

Technically, the scientists intend to demonstrate one mitigation method of asteroid deflection, called kinetic impact. NASA says that neither of these asteroids poses any threat to our planet. However, they affirmed that the success of this mission will enable researchers to demonstrate the deflection technique along with several new technologies, and collect important data to enhance NASA's modelling and predictive capabilities for asteroid deflection.

DART mission systems engineer, Elena Adams was quoted saying, “We spent the last one and a half years testing DART on the ground, practicing for what’s the most highly anticipated part yet: its flight to Dimorphos." Moreover, she added that they still have a few rehearsals to do before being completely ready for the launch.

SpaceX's launch of the NASA Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission is planned for Nov. 24 at 1:20 a.m. ET on a Falcon 9 rocket from Vandenberg Space Force Base.



Mission profile

The DART is a small car-sized spacecraft that will venture into deep space to reach the asteroid system located 109.4 crore kilometres away from the Earth. Scheduled for launch on November 24 aboard SpaceX's Falcon9 rocket, the DART will ram into Dimorphos at a speed of 24,140 kmph to see if the asteroid changes its course.

NASA will be telecasting the launch event live and interested viewers can tune in to the streaming at 10.50 am on the NASA app, NASA TV, and its official website.

