NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Suffers Glitch Again, Sent Into Safe Mode For Investigations

The Hubble Space Telescope has suffered a glitch again and has been sent into safe mode on October 26, informed NASA. This has added to the series of issues that the decades-old instrument has faced in the last few years. According to NASA, Hubble is facing issues in synchronisation with its internal components but maintained that the telescope is in good health.

An increased number of technical glitches in Hubble’s functioning has raised concerns and indicates the impact caused due to old age as it has been active ever since NASA installed Hubble back in 1990.

Hubble in safe mode and in good health, says NASA

Taking to Twitter yesterday, Hubble’s official handle informed that the telescope’s science instruments were tuned into safe mode due to synchronisation issues with the internal spacecraft communications. Investigations regarding the malfunction are underway and the telescope will seize to conduct any observations until the issue is resolved. NASA tweeted,

Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications. Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the team investigates the issue. The instruments remain in good health. The safe mode is the state to go to, whenever the telescope suffers technically, as Hubble remains stable and keeps itself powered through its solar panels while the scientists get to determine what caused the malfunction.

Hubble’s science instruments went into safe mode on Monday after experiencing synchronization issues with internal spacecraft communications. Science observations have been temporarily suspended while the team investigates the issue. The instruments remain in good health. — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 25, 2021

The history of Hubble and the safe mode

As mentioned earlier, this isn't the first instance when NASA scientists sent Hubble into safe mode. Earlier in June this year, Hubble experienced issues with its payload computer which sent it into the safe mode for over a month. The reason why the issues with Hubble have increased is that most of the components used for its development are from the bygone years. The payload computer, for instance, is a device built in the 1980s.

It is being speculated that Hubble will retire before this decade meets its end and will be succeeded by the James Webb Space Telescope. However, the contributions from this three-decade-old scientific instrument cannot be undermined as it has made some groundbreaking discoveries like producing the clearest image of the Einstein ring and locating numerous new planets and galaxies. Earlier today, NASA shared a stunning picture of colliding galaxies resembling a "space pumpkin" to mark National Pumpkin Day.

🎃 Who sees the space pumpkin?



These colliding galaxies resemble two glowing eyes with a crooked, carved smile. Learn more about this Hubble image: https://t.co/pwefpjEAsM



Happy #NationalPumpkinDay! pic.twitter.com/zsw1ovUwLn — Hubble (@NASAHubble) October 26, 2021

Image: Pixabay