Netflix to introduce ad-supported plans with an attractive price, CEO reveals plans

In recent times, Netflix has lost quite a lot of subscribers and has laid off a significant number of employees due to a decrease in revenue. To get things back on track, the content streaming platform is about to release ad-supported subscription plans. While these subscription plans would be more affordable than the current plans offered by Netflix, they will show advertisements to the viewers, like other popular platforms such as YouTube.

In a market with competitive prices, Netflix plans might be too expensive for some users. Hence, to gather more subscribers and increase its viewer base, Netflix has deiced to release ad-supported plans. In an interview conducted at the Cannes Lions festival, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos mentioned that ad-supported plans will roll out sooner than expected. If everything goes according to plan, the plans will come out by the end of this year.

The platform announced charges for sharing passwords in March

Back in March, the director of product innovation at Netflix, Chengyi Long, wrote in a blog post, "We've always made it easy for people who live together to share their Netflix account, with features like separate profiles and multiple streams in our Standard and Premium plans. While these have been hugely popular, they have also created some confusion about when and how Netflix can be shared. As a result, accounts are being shared between households - impacting our ability to invest in great new TV and films for our members".

Is Netflix losing its subscribers?

Hence, the fee for sharing passwords on Netflix was not surprising. However, the fact that Netflix is losing subscribers at the same time when it is testing the additional fee for sharing the password cannot be ignored. According to a report by The Verge, Netflix has lost more than 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, which is the first time the content streaming platform has lost subscribers in a decade. Additionally, the platform is expecting to lose another two million subscribers in the coming months.