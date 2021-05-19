Last Updated:

Netizens Trend 'Youtube Down' After Platform Reports Outage, Meme Fest Breaks Out

While a reason behind the 'YouTube Outage' has not been established, several users not just in India but across the globe shared that Youtube is down for them.

Written By
Ananya Varma
YouTube

Image- Representative Image


Netizens woke up on Wednesday morning to realise that YouTube is down and not functioning. Taking to Twitter, everyone did what they do best in such a situation-- begin flooding the social networking site with memes and queries. While the reason behind the 'YouTube Outage' has not been established, on the night of Google I/O 2021, several users not just in India but across the globe are reporting a playback error on several YouTube videos.

In some videos the error was as small as a drop in the resolution below the desired 1080p or 720p, others noted that their videos were stopping at random, while some reported that the entire YouTube platform is down and not working for them at all. 

Netizens trend 'Youtube Down'

 

READ | Gong Yoo stuns IU on the singer's YouTube series 'Palette', reveals he is her huge fan
READ | YouTube's new feature makes changing YouTube name & profile picture more flexible
READ | UK's Prince William, Kate Middleton launch their own official YouTube channel | Watch
READ | YouTube Shorts: YouTube announces $100M fund for Top Creators on the platform
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND