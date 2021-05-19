Netizens Trend 'Youtube Down' After Platform Reports Outage, Meme Fest Breaks Out

Netizens woke up on Wednesday morning to realise that YouTube is down and not functioning. Taking to Twitter, everyone did what they do best in such a situation-- begin flooding the social networking site with memes and queries. While the reason behind the 'YouTube Outage' has not been established, on the night of Google I/O 2021, several users not just in India but across the globe are reporting a playback error on several YouTube videos.

To clarify, the issue is still ongoing, and we're currently looking into it. We'll follow up once we have an update. — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) May 19, 2021

In some videos the error was as small as a drop in the resolution below the desired 1080p or 720p, others noted that their videos were stopping at random, while some reported that the entire YouTube platform is down and not working for them at all.

Netizens trend 'Youtube Down'

YouTube goes down

