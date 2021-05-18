New Coin Listings On WazirX: Here Are The New Crypto Coins & Tokens Available On WazirX

The cryptocurrency industry in India has seen a significant rise over the past year since the Supreme Court reversed RBI's ban on cryptocurrencies in the country. One of the most instrumental businesses in making crypto mainstream in India is the WazirX crypto exchange. According to WazirX, they have more than 2 million active users on their platform. One of the reasons WazirX has been popular with Indian consumers is because the WazirX exchange has a very large number of coins available for buying/trading, compared to other crypto exchanges in India. Let's take a look at the new cryptocurrency releases in 2021 that have been listed on WazirX. You can take a look at the WazirX listings in more detail on their official blog here.

New Coin Listings on WazirX

PAX Gold (PAX) has been listed on WazirX

Komodo (KMD) has been listed on WazirX

CTSI/INR trading enabled on WazirX

ARK has been listed on WazirX

Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) has been listed on WazirX

HNT./INR trading has been enabled on WazirX

FTM/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX

bZx protocol has been listed on WazirX

XVG/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX

Luna/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX

PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been listed on WazirX

AVAX/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX

DGB/INR has been trading enabled on WazirX

IOST/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX

Civic (CVC) has been listed on WazirX

FTT/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX

SC/INR - Siacoin trading has been enabled on WazirX

About WazirX

WazirX is one of India's most popular crypto exchanges that offers a large collection of cryptocurrencies. Users can trade on the WazirX platform using depositing money into their WazirX wallets. Alternatively, users can also make trades using Bitcoin, USDT and the WazirX Token, which is the native currency of the WazirX platform. WazirX has some of the lowest commission fees in the world and has made buying crypto accessible for the Indian public at large. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies.

