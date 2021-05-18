Last Updated:

New Coin Listings On WazirX: Here Are The New Crypto Coins & Tokens Available On WazirX

WazirX keeps adding new cryptocurrencies to their platform regularly and has a large collection of coins. Here are all the new coin listings on WazirX.

The cryptocurrency industry in India has seen a significant rise over the past year since the Supreme Court reversed RBI's ban on cryptocurrencies in the country. One of the most instrumental businesses in making crypto mainstream in India is the WazirX crypto exchange. According to WazirX, they have more than 2 million active users on their platform. One of the reasons WazirX has been popular with Indian consumers is because the WazirX exchange has a very large number of coins available for buying/trading, compared to other crypto exchanges in India. Let's take a look at the new cryptocurrency releases in 2021 that have been listed on WazirX. You can take a look at the WazirX listings in more detail on their official blog here

New Coin Listings on WazirX 

  • PAX Gold (PAX) has been listed on WazirX 
  • Komodo (KMD) has been listed on WazirX
  • CTSI/INR trading enabled on WazirX 
  • ARK has been listed on WazirX 
  • Shiba Inu Coin (SHIB) has been listed on WazirX 
  • HNT./INR trading has been enabled on WazirX 
  • FTM/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX 
  • bZx protocol has been listed on WazirX 
  • XVG/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX 
  • Luna/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX 
  • PancakeSwap (CAKE) has been listed on WazirX 
  • AVAX/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX 
  • DGB/INR has been trading enabled on WazirX 
  • IOST/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX
  • Civic (CVC) has been listed on WazirX 
  • FTT/INR trading has been enabled on WazirX 
  • SC/INR - Siacoin trading has been enabled on WazirX 

About WazirX 

WazirX is one of India's most popular crypto exchanges that offers a large collection of cryptocurrencies. Users can trade on the WazirX platform using depositing money into their WazirX wallets. Alternatively, users can also make trades using Bitcoin, USDT and the WazirX Token, which is the native currency of the WazirX platform. WazirX has some of the lowest commission fees in the world and has made buying crypto accessible for the Indian public at large. Stay tuned for more updates on cryptocurrencies. 

DISCLAIMER: The information provided on this website is for educational and entertainment purposes. The information provided on this websites does not constitute investment advice, financial advice or trading advice. Republic World does not recommend purchasing any cryptocurrency. Crypto markets are highly volatile and crypto investments are risky. Readers should do their own research on cryptocurrencies and consult their financial adviser before making any crypto investments. 

 

