New YouTube Video Player For Android & IOS Displays All Interactive Controls At One Place

In the past few years, YouTube has emerged as one of the most viewed content sharing platform. YouTube has millions of creators who are making content on almost every topic possible. The Google-owned platform is also working on its video players for both Android and iOS. Most recently, the YouTube video player for Android and the YouTube video player for iOS have received a new look.

The new YouTube video player makes it easier for viewers to interact with the video. It does so by grouping all the interactive features such as like, dislike, connect, save to playlist and share at one place, where they can be accessed while viewing the video in full-screen mode. The old version of the video player had all these features too, but they had to be revealed after swiping up on the more videos section.

New YouTube video player brings controls to landscape mode

As mentioned earlier, the new YouTube video player shows up only while watching videos in full-screen or landscape mode. The experience of watching a view in portrait mode remains the same. It shows some additional information about the video like the upload date, the number of views, likes and description. From what it looks like, the new YouTube video players have been designed to make the features on interacting with the video more inclusive.

All the features mentioned above are located in the bottom left corner of the YouTube video player, below the video timeline. Additionally, there are minor changes in the font size with which the name of the YouTube video appears on the top left corner of the screen. To top right corner of the new YouTube video player contains the option to view the live chat, cast the video onto another screen, access subtitles and open the playback settings.

Recently, in a letter to the YouTube community, CEO Susan Wojcicki suggests that YouTube might soon foray its way into the digital world of NFTs. In 2021, NFTs emerged to be one of the most popular digital entities in the world. Buyers are spending millions of dollars to get the NFT they desire and creators are also minting a good amount of money. Keep reading to know more about Youtube entering into the NFT industry.