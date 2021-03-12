Nikon Z9 Features: What Are The Features Of This Upcoming Stacked FX Sensor Camera?

The upcoming Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera is going to be in its own class of mirrorless cameras as it will support high sensor resolutions with extreme speeds. It is confirmed by Nikon that the Z9 is going to have a new type of stacked FX sensor. These sensors have a lot faster read-out speeds than what is being offered by the current generation of Backside-illuminated sensors. Continue reading to know more about the Nikon Z9 mirrorless camera and the Nikon Z9 price in India.

Nikon Z9 Features

Nikon Z9 will definitely provide a lot of improvements in burst shooting, autofocus and viewfinder latency and will offer other new technologies for delivering better photo and video performance as compared to any of the devices released previously by Nikon.

The FX stacked CMOS sensor and the new image-processing engine has been developed as an answer to the continuously increasing needs of professionals, cinematographers and such. The support of up to 8k video recording along with various other specifications in terms of video will surely help a lot to advanced enthusiast. Compared to the previous and current generation of digital-SLR and mirrorless cameras, the Nikon Z9 is going to offer a far greater level of imaging experience.

The resolutions that are currently tested by Nikon are 46MP, 50MP, and 60MP sensors that might get integrated into the Z9 but it is estimated that the Z9 is going to receive the 50MP sensor. This could be the case as well because the Nikon Z7 II has the 45MP sensor already. Here are some of the brief notes on the design of this product: