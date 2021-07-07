Noise ColorFit Qube Smartwatch Launched At Rs. 2,499: Comparison With ColorFit Pro 2

Adding to their lineup of smart devices, the Indian tech company Noise has launched the Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch. The ColorFit Qube is a budget-oriented smartwatch that comes in two colours: Charcoal Grey and Beige Gold. Launched at Rs. 2,499, the smartwatch offers decent features, including a 1.4" full touch display and cloud-based watch faces that are customizable. Keep reading to know more about Noise ColorFit Qube.

Noise ColorFit Qube Specifications

Display

The Noise ColorFit Qube smartwatch comes with a large 1.4" TFT-LCD display. The screen resolution is set at 240 x 240 pixels, which is decent for the price point. The display is encapsulated in a polycarbonate case which is 41mm long and 37.3mm wide. In comparison with Noise ColorFit Pro 2 (currently priced at Rs. 2,799), the Qube has a larger display. However, since the resolution remains the same for both the watches, Noise ColorFit Pro 2 has a slightly sharper display.

Sensors

The ColorFit Qube is the most affordable smartwatch from Noise that comes with a heart rate sensor, which is capable of continuous heart rate measurement. Additionally, the device is also equipped with an accelerometer which enables steps, distance and calories tracking. The Noise ColorFit Pro 2 also comes with a heart rate sensor and an accelerometer but is priced higher than Qube. Hence, if a reader is looking forward to investing in one of these smartwatches, the ColorFit Qube is better.

Battery

The ColorFit Qube comes with a 180 mAh battery and is capable of delivering a standby time of 25 days and a usage time of 5 to 7 days. However, the ColorFit Pro 2 comes with a larger 210 mAh battery and lasts for up to 10 days of typical usage and 45 days of standby. According to details on the official website, the ColorFit Qube chargers in about two about a half hours and COlorFit Pro 2 charges in about two hours.

Features

Both the devices come with continuous heart rate monitoring, step & distance tracker, calories burned counter, activity history, sleep tracker and sports mode. Other features that are common among both the device sare caller name information, on watch call rejection, Find my Phone, remote music control, stopwatch, vibration alerts and a do not disturb mode. The screen brightness can also be adjusted on both devices. The ColorFit Qube also supports Google Fit and has calendar reminders as well.

IMAGE: GONOISE WEBSITE