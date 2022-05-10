Nothing Launcher (Beta) Now Rolling Out To More Devices; Read Details Here

Quick links:
In March 2022, Carl Pei gave a sneak peek into the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing OS that would run on the smartphone. The founder of Nothing also mentioned that Android users will be able to experience the Nothing OS soon. On April 28, 2022, Nothing officially revealed the beta version of its smartphone operating system. It is available for download on the Google Play Store. While the Nothing Launcher was available for selected smartphones at the launch, it is not available for all smartphones running Android 11 or higher.
In an email sent out on May 9, 2022, Nothing mentions "Nothing Launcher (Beta) is now available for all devices with Android 11 and higher." In addition to that, Nothing has included a few improvements in the launcher, including the availability of the app icon on the home screen, a new 'How to Set Up' page for users, and a new pop-up box to change to the default Nothing wallpaper and more. Given below are the features of the launcher.
Previously, the Nothing Launcher was available on selected smartphone models including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. While the company is yet to reveal any solid information about its smartphone, enthusiasts can download the Nothing Launcher and get a feel of what the operating system experience will be on the Nothing Phone (1).