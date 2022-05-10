Nothing Launcher (Beta) Now Rolling Out To More Devices; Read Details Here

In March 2022, Carl Pei gave a sneak peek into the Nothing Phone (1) and the Nothing OS that would run on the smartphone. The founder of Nothing also mentioned that Android users will be able to experience the Nothing OS soon. On April 28, 2022, Nothing officially revealed the beta version of its smartphone operating system. It is available for download on the Google Play Store. While the Nothing Launcher was available for selected smartphones at the launch, it is not available for all smartphones running Android 11 or higher.

In an email sent out on May 9, 2022, Nothing mentions "Nothing Launcher (Beta) is now available for all devices with Android 11 and higher." In addition to that, Nothing has included a few improvements in the launcher, including the availability of the app icon on the home screen, a new 'How to Set Up' page for users, and a new pop-up box to change to the default Nothing wallpaper and more. Given below are the features of the launcher.

How to download the Nothing Launcher (Beta)?

Head over to the Google Play Store and search for the Nothing Launcher (Beta) via Google Play Store.

Go to Settings > Apps > Default Apps > Default Home App.

Select Nothing Launcher.

Nothing Launcher's features

Max Icons and Max Folders: users will be able to hold and press to enlarge app folders in individual apps, making them easy to see on screen.

Bespoke Clock & Weather widgets: Nothing mentions on the official website that "these widgets use the same dot matric front" as the company's logo.

Nothing Wallpaper & Style: Users will be able to update their smartphone's home screen with the Nothing wallpaper and a matching colour palette.

In addition to the aforementioned features, users get two additional wallpapers in the Launcher (Beta) and try the three custom ringtones.

Previously, the Nothing Launcher was available on selected smartphone models including the Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 5 and Pixel 6. While the company is yet to reveal any solid information about its smartphone, enthusiasts can download the Nothing Launcher and get a feel of what the operating system experience will be on the Nothing Phone (1).