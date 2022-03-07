Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Likely To Release In March 2022: Report

Nvidia may launch the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti later this month. The graphics card was announced a couple of months ago, and since then the chipmaker has been silent about its whereabouts. Further, a recent report suggests that Nvidia will not be releasing the GeForce RTX 3070 Ti and has dropped the plan to do so. Keep reading to know more about the upcoming Nvidia graphics card.

According to a report by Notebookcheck.net, Nvidia may launch the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti later this month. The publication mentions that GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will launch on 29 March 2022, but Nvidia still has to iron out some problems with the memory of the graphics card. The report also cites a previous update where Nvidia was said to delay the launch on RTX 3090 Ti due to BIOS and hardware issues.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti may launch soon

However, the company seems to have fixed some of the previous issues. The report mentions that Nvidia has finalised its board design, as mentioned in an EEC listing. Additionally, according to a post on Cliphell, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti may be launched on the date given above.

It is also being claimed that the company has completely cancelled the RTX 3070 Ti 16GB variant. The more affordable graphics card existed to a limited number of certifications only. Nvidia might have scrapped plans to manufacture it because of other difficulties as well.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti expected specifications

The report adds that Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti is rumoured to have 24GB of 21Gbps Micron modules, which can offer a bandwidth of up to 1 TB/s. It is also speculated that the graphics card will not enter mass production. Instead, the company will make limited units. Keeping in mind the chip shortage and the high demand, the Nvidia RTX GeForce 3090 Ti could be priced as high as $5,000, which roughly translated to Rs. 3,85,000.

For the uninitiated, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will feature 320 Tensor TFlops, 24GB of G6X VRAM and 40 shader TFlops. In simple words, the graphics card will be capable of running a majority of demanding video game titles at their highest settings. However, given the capability of this graphics card, it will be priced on the higher side. Nevertheless, the company still has to release it and more information will be available with time.