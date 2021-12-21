Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti Packaging Image Leaked Online, May Confirm Other Rumoured Specs

The GeForce RTX 3090 is one of the fastest graphics processors manufactured by the company Nvidia. Ever since the release of the processor, leaks about the upcoming Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti have been doing the internet for months now, revealing the specifications and price of the device. Most recently, the image of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti's packaging has emerged online, increasing the hype around the graphics card.

The image of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti's packaging has been uploaded by a publication called ITHome. As per the image, the model of Nvidia graphics processor has been manufactured by ASUS and contains the branding of TUF gaming series. Since the image on the packaging represents the actual product, a lot of information can be inferred from it. The branding on the bottom right corner of the package clearly shows that the box belongs to Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti.

(IMAGE: ITHome/ via TechRadar)

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti specs

As it is visible in the image, the cooler on the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti seems thicker than it is on the previous model. It might also confirm the existence of a more powerful TDP, possibly of 450W, which is 100W more than what is found on the current model. The number '4' written on the box at the bottom left corner suggests that the graphics card will come with a 24GB configuration. However, the PCle 4.0 seen on the packaging also indicates that the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will not come with PCle Gen 5.0.

According to rumours, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti will feature GA102 GPU with 10,752 CUDA cores. It is also said to have a new memory layout, along with a refreshed design and a new power connector. Nvidia is most likely to reveal the latest graphics card at CES 2022, where it is also said to launch the RTX 3050 and RTX 3070 Ti. Considering the global chip shortage and other parameters of global shipment, the availability of the new graphic processor unit will be something to keep a close eye on. Stay tuned for more information on the

(Image: UNSPLASH)