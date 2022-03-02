Nvidia hacked: US chipmaker confirms information leak after cyberattack; details here

California-based graphics processor manufacturer Nvidia has confirmed that its networks were hacked. The company witnessed a cyberattack last week where hackers have stolen data from the servers of the company, including sensitive information and employee credentials. Keep reading to know more about the Nvidia cyberattack, who attacked Nvidia, and other details about the incident.

In a statement given to TechCrunch last week, Nvidia mentioned that it is investigating an incident and the company is working to evaluate the nature and scope of the event. According to a new report published on March 1, 2022, Nvidia has confirmed the cyberattack and that the hackers are leaking the company's information online. The report also contains information about a group called "Lapsus$."

Who attacked Nvidia?

As mentioned earlier, a group has taken responsibility for the cyberattack on Nvidia. Called "Lapsus$" the group has mentioned some details about the incident on its Telegram channel, according to which the group has stolen 1TB (1,000 GB) of information from the servers of Nvidia, which also includes highly sensitive data. Additionally, the Telegram channel of the group also mentions that it has stolen source code for the hash rate limiter used by Nvidia.

Is the hacker group known for cyberattacks in the past?

Hash rate limiter is used by Nvidia to lower the mining performance of its graphics card, particularly the GPUs in the RTX 30-series. It may be concluded that the hacker group could sell the source code of Nvidia's hash rate limiter to large mining groups. The gang's name came up in December 2021, when it attacked the Brazilian ministry. In this attack, the gang stole 50 TB (50,000 GB) of data about citizens which including their vaccination details and other linked data such as name, date of vaccination and more.

On the other side of things, Nvidia has declined to comment upon the attacker. Additionally, the company says that it detected the intrusion on February 23, 2022. Immediately after the detection of a cyberattack, the company hired cybersecurity experts and informed the law enforcement bodies. The only thing that Nvidia has confirmed is that the attack has no evidence of being related to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.