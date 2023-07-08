OpenAI Forming Team To Keep 'superintelligent' AI Systems Under Control

As Superintelligent AI systems are not available to use right now, ChatGPT creator OpenAI believes the technology may arrive this decade. While there are potential benefits in addressing significant challenges, there are also significant risks, hence, OpenAI is creating a team to "steer and control" superintelligent AI systems in order to address potential abuse and risks.

According to the company, the work and the team will be managed by Sutskever and Jan Leike, two of its researchers. Additionally, "excellent ML researchers and engineers" are being invited to join OpenAI.

Notably, in a blog post, the ChatGPT maker emphasises that "superintelligence" will be the "most impactful technology humanity has ever invented and could help us solve many of the world's most important problems". However, it cautions that the development of such technologies will require the establishment of new governance institutions and addressing the challenge of aligning superintelligence with human values.

OpenAI will use feedback from people to train the models

For the next four years, OpenAI will focus 20 percent of its computing resources on addressing the issue of superintelligence alignment in an effort to reduce such risks. "Our chief basic research bet is our new Superalignment team, but getting this right is critical to achieving our mission and we expect many teams to contribute, from developing new methods to scaling them up to deployment." Open AI wants to tackle AI problem by creating an AI system with "human-level automated alignment researcher," the blog post said.

OpenAI will use feedback from people to train the models. Human researchers are also being added. Interested candidates can apply for positions through OpenAI’s official website.

Although OpenAI is taking cautions with regard to "superintelligence alignment," the organisation has repeatedly issued advisories regarding LLM (long language model)-based products like ChatGPT. Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has also issued numerous warnings about the risks posed by AI.

He, however, believes that people need to use AI technology and that they shouldn't be left inactive. Following his meeting with PM Narendra Modi last month, Altman tweeted, "Great conversation with PM Modi, discussing India's incredible tech ecosystem and how the country can benefit from AI." Altman has also called for strict government regulations to mitigate AI risks.