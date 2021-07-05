Opera Browser Latest Update To Make Massive Changes For Chromebook Users

There has been a constant race amongst different web browsers to maintain their dominance in the field. But almost all of these web browsers are now being optimised for maximising the user experience and Opera is the latest amongst the group of browsers to see some exciting changes. Opera is now available for Chromebooks after the makers have released an update for the same. According to the makers. the term that has been used to describe this Opera latest update is “world’s first alternative browser optimised for Chromebooks". This is certainly a huge deal for all the Chromebook users as there is not a huge variety in browsers that have been specially optimised for the Chrome OS. Thus seeing such changes from Opera's latest update is certainly a great step taken by the makers.

Opera Browser latest update to focus on changes for Chromebook users

The Opera latest update has also brought in new features to the browser like an already built-in VPN and ad-blocker. The browser will also feature different social media platforms including WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook Messenger on the side panel of the browser that will make chatting more easier and accessible for the users. The Opera latest update is also going to bring in 5 new colour themes to use. All of these themes can also be accessed in both light as well as the dark modes. A similar feature called special night mode is also going to be added that will help the users by shielding their eyes from the harmful blue light glare. But keep in mind that the users have still not given the access to change the default browser on their Chromebooks and Google Chrome will still remain Chromebok's default browser. Thus to use the new Opera Browser users will need to download it and open it manually every time.

The makers of Opera also released a blog about the new update on their official website and wrote that the main reason to come up with this Opera browser for Chromebooks is to give the users access to an excellent alternative browser with a unique set of features that can be both useful and fun at the same time. Apart from this, the users have also been trying to know more about the Opera browser download process. This new Opera update is live on Google Play Store and can be downloaded directly from there.