Otto Aviation Officially Unveils 'Celera 500L' Passenger Aircraft

Otto Aviation - a US company has revealed the most awaited prototype of an efficient, long-range, fuel-powered passenger aircraft called 'Celera 500L'. The full-scale prototype has completed 31 successful test flights that validate its operating performance goals, an official statement from the company said.

About the passenger aircraft

'Celera 500L' is a six-person private craft that promises to fly at jet speeds, with eight times lower fuel consumption, and a range that's twice that of a comparably sized craft. The aircraft utilizes extensive laminar flow over the fuselage, wings, and tail surfaces to reduce drag and achieve superior aerodynamics, speed, and fuel efficiency, the company stated. The manufacturing detail delivers cruise efficiencies unmatched by conventional aircraft while offering a clean-sheet design that will completely alter the way people and parcels travel, it added.

READ | Gujarat's Seaplane service to begin on Oct 31; Ticket price for Ahmedabad-Kevadia out

The aircraft has a maximum cruise speed of 450 miles per hour, a range of over 4,500 miles, a large stand-up cabin and an astounding fuel economy of only 18 to 25 miles per gallon, Otto Aviation said in its official statement. The dramatic reduction in fuel consumption makes 'Celera 500L environmentally friendly airplane in its class and presents a major leap forward in the effort to develop a zero-emission air transportation system", the statement added.

READ | 2 killed when plane crashes into public storage building

“Innovation at its core is solving a problem without conventional bias. Our goal was to create a private aircraft that would allow for direct flights between any city pair in the U.S. at speeds and cost comparable to commercial air travel,” said William Otto Sr. Chairman and Chief Scientist of Otto Aviation.

READ | Governor encourages tourists to come to Florida on planes

Game-changing benefits of Celera 500L

The Celera 500L offers many game-changing benefits to the passengers and the environment. Some of the passenger benefits include the ability to travel privately at costs comparable to commercial airline tickets. The aircraft further gives direct access to over 5,000 regional airports, allowing passengers to avoid airport congestion and arrive closer to their destinations. It also gives direct service between any city pair in the continental United States and a spacious, stand-up cabin with six first-class seats and lavatory.

The Environmental Benefits of the aircraft include; emission levels that already surpass the FAA and ICAO target emissions standards for aircraft entering service in or after 2031 by over 30 percent and a reduction in carbon emissions by over 80 percent compared to a similar business aircraft and by 40 percent compared to the latest commercial transport aircraft.

READ | ISS experiment shows microbes might survive interplanetary trips