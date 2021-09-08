'Our Way Of Life': Anand Mahindra Responds To Elon Musk's Tweet On Car Production

Elon Musk recently, the Tesla Chief Executive took to Twitter to express the difficulty he is facing and how “hard” it is to produce a car, especially with a “positive cash flow”. Notably, Tesla is the world’s largest electric car manufacturer with an output of 206,421 cars in Q2 of 2021.

On Tuesday, the chairman of the Mahindra Group agreed to Musk’s statement and added that both of them had been doing it for “decades” now. However, he highlighted that despite years of experience, they are still “sweating and slaving” their way into it. “It’s our way of life,” Mahindra tweeted.

You said it, @elonmusk And we’ve been doing that for decades now. Still sweating & slaving away at it. It’s our way of life… https://t.co/EGpcyKrRhF — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 7, 2021

While a response from Elon Musk is still awaited, hundreds of thousands of people have flocked to the post to convey their opinion on the same. Many also took the opportunity to demand new models of the cars- both from Mahindra and Tesla. "Good morning both of you sir, I have an idea to create an Air Ambulance cum emergency vehicle for the help of NDRF in case of fire in buildings, flood-affected areas, landslide affected areas to rescue people. This air ambulance can stop in the air like a drone. Rest I share my idea F2F," wrote a user. "Whole contentment comes from a number of jobs you great guys are creating for a number of people. Manufacturing with innovation is hard and hats off to you guys," added another.

Special SUVs

Earlier, Mahindra responded to the special request made by the President of the Paralympic Committee of India, Deepa Malik, to the Indian Automobile industry to manufacture special SUVs in India. These SUVs would make the life of people with special abilities a lot easier while travelling by road. Anand Mahindra put out a tweet on Tuesday responding to PCI President.

In the tweet, he assured Malik that he has heard her request and will convey the same to the team at Mahindra Research Valley. He further mentioned companies like TrueAssisTech who have previously done such special modifications to their cars. He concluded the post by wishing the Indian contingent at the Paralympics for a great show ahead.

Image: Pixabay/ANI/AP