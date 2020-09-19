PagerDuty Summit 2020: Agenda, Schedule, And How To Register For The Summit

PagerDuty Summit EMEA is a virtual conference where digital operations leaders, influencers, and developers meet and share expert viewpoints, product news, and valuable tips in managing one's always-on services. The organisation has announced yet another event for 2020 and it is going to be held in this month itself.

After the announcement, many citizens started registering themselves for the event. However, many are still wondering about the PagerDuty Summit schedule, agenda and more. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

PagerDuty Summit schedule

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, PagerDuty Summit 2020 is scheduled to be an online event which will take place on September 21, 2020, till September 24, 2020. The event's visitors, speakers and exhibitors will all be joining remotely. Mark these days on your calendar, as it is going to be a four days long event with many professional and popular speakers. PagerDuty Summit schedule will start at 8:30 AM EDT on all the days and it will last until 1:30 PM.

PagerDuty Summit agenda

PagerDuty Summit 2020 is free to attend four-day combined conference or event focusing on several dynamics of an enterprise. Members will learn from pioneers, experts and popular CEOs or professionals. In the below-given image, you will be able to see complete details about the 2020 PagerDuty Summit Agenda.

How to register for PagerDuty Summit 2020 online event?

To register yourself for the PagerDuty Summit 2020 event which is all set to take place from Monday, go to summit.pagerduty.com/global

Now, enter your personal details such as full name, email address, Company name, job profile, address, phone number and more.

Once you are finished with filling the details, click on "Continue."

As soon as you click on "Continue", you will be registered for the event.

When you complete your registration, you will receive an email with a unique code that is specific to your registration. Just click on the link to activate your registration and you will gain access to the event portal. On the day of the event, you can log-in to the conference up to 10 minutes before the start time.

All Images / Promo Image ~ PagerDuty Summit official site

