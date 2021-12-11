Pepsi Announces Foray Into NFT Space; Designs 1,893 Unique Tokens

Joining the bandwagon alongside some of the biggest global companies Pepsi has announced foray into the NFTs (non-fungible tokens) space. The 128-year-old beverage major is developing 1,893 unique tokens that comprise creative variations of a capacitor microphone that depict various soft drink flavours offered by Pepsi. The number of unique tokens being developed also represents the year in which Pepsi was born. Read on to find out more about the Pepsi NFT collection.

Marking the occasion, Todd Kaplan, Pepsi's marketing vice president said "Pepsi has always been a brand with a strong heritage in music and pop culture, so it’s only fitting for us to bring that legacy into the new world of NFTs with a ‘mic drop’ of epic proportions." Additionally, Pepsi has revealed in a press release that the NFTs are created using an algorithm that ensures each token is unique and the design is not repetitive. The NFTs will be launched on December 14, 2021, and will be mined by those who have entered the waitlist on the same day.

Mic Drop NFTs mint at 12:30pm EST on 12/14/21, be sure to check https://t.co/5s3znVsQzJ for information and our verified OpenSea Page https://t.co/RVX7XNcsBx 🙏🏻 — Pepsi (@pepsi) December 10, 2021

More about the Pepsi Mic Drop NFT

The Pepsi Mic Drop genesis NFT exists on the Ethereium blockchain. Each token will be created by using 50% unique attributes across six categories. The elements used in the design of Pepsi NFTs include microphones, stages, accessories and more. On its official website, Pepsi says that its collection of digital tokens pays homage to Pepsi's love for pop stars and musical legends while setting the stage for what is about to come. The NFTs have been created by a VaynerX company called VaynerNFT.

In order to mint one of the 1,893 NFTs, one will require MetaMask. Additionally, Pepsi also says that the Mic Drop NFT will be free but those interested will have to pay a transaction fee, which is also called gas in the world of cryptocurrency and blockchain. Pepsi has already dropped its first waitlist for availing the NFTs via its Twitter handle on December 10, 2021. Those who have successfully entered their details and are a part of the waitlist have to ming the NFT on the day of launch. The NFTs that will not be minted will be available to mint during a public launch on December 16, 2021.