Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the seventh webinar in the series of post-budget webinars to the respective authorities to make sure that this year's budget is implemented on time. Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw was also present during the webinar. Explaining the reasons for these webinars PM said, "we (are doing this so we can) implement the provisions quickly, seamlessly and with the optimum outcome”

PM Modi emphasizing the Union Budget 2022, said that the government has made confident progress and is positively investing in sunrise sectors like "artificial intelligence, semiconductors, space technology Genomics, Pharmaceuticals and Clean Technologies to 5G." Talking about the 5th generation internet services or 5G he said that government is in the progress of providing the Indians with new technology and for that, the government has laid the roadmap for auction of 5G spectrum auction. The Prime Minister asked the private sectors to extend their hand and increase their efforts so that the 5G spectrum ecosystem is ready in the coming time.

PM Modi on Science and technology

PM Modi referring to the use of science in the modern-day said, 'Science is Universal and Technology is Local.’ The PM further emphasised how to make use of science and technology so that it helps us to elevate our 'ease of living.' He talked about increasing investments in house constructions, railways, airways, waterways and optical fibres and called out to the youth to give ideas for technological advancement in these areas.

Appreciating governments work in the startup field which has made India one of the leading and precisely third-largest ecosystems in the world PM Modi assured to provide more help to this sector from the government the PM said, "A portal has also been proposed for skilling, re-skilling and up-skilling of youth in the budget. With this, youth will get the right jobs and opportunities through API based trusted skill credentials, payment and discovery layers”

Union Budget 2022

The Union Budget for the year 2022-2023 was presented on February 1. Deputy Chairman of the Upper House adjourned the Rajya Sabha for one month after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's response on Budget 2022-2023. The House will remain adjourned from February 12 to March 13 and the Parliament will begin the proceedings from March 14.