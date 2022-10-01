PM Modi Interacts With Students Using 5G Tech Post Inaugurating 6th India Mobile Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, October 1 inaugurated the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 exhibition and launched 5G services at Pragati Maidan. With this, the telecom operators will begin the phased rollout of the connection.

During the event, the PM interacted with the students at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022. “I am happy that school children from rural parts of India are part of this rollout,” he said. “I have felt how new technologies are changing the meaning of education for these students. Students are interacting with eminent scientists from their classroom, it is an exciting experience," the PM added.

“Tell me, without the teacher physically present in front of you, do you think you can effectively study like this?,” PM Modi asked students during an interaction.

"Maybe we will have to tell these technology operators to keep an eye on the students," he said jokingly.

Talking to a student of Ahmedabad's Ropda Primary School, he said, "You have glasses at this age! You must be very studious. Tell me which subject you would like to study with the help of technology?" "Science", the student replied.

Moreover, PM Modi walked through the exhibition at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and observed the demonstrations, he was briefed by the Chairman of Reliance Jio Akash Ambani on the 5G services. During Reliance Jio's demonstration of 5G services, PM Modi reviewed Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality by wearing a VR glass.

PM Modi also took a test drive in a car in Sweden from Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Qualcomm gave this demonstration of the potential of 5G technology. PM Modi is seen remotely operating a car in the footage shared by ANI by getting behind the wheel of Qualcomm's car system.

How will the 5G technology benefit the people?

5G technology will offer a wide range of benefits to the common people as it will help in providing seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. Also, It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency and network efficiency. 5G technology will help in connecting billions of Internet of Things devices, will allow higher quality video services with mobility at high speed, delivery of critical services such as tele-surgery and autonomous cars among others. In addition, real-time monitoring of disasters, precision agriculture, minimising the role of humans in dangerous industrial operations will be easy.