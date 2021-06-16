PM Modi Invites The World To Invest In India On The Basis Of THESE Five Pillars

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed the 5th edition of VivaTech via video conferencing. During the address, PM Modi invited the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of - talent, market, capital, eco-system, and culture of openness. He also claimed that India is home to one of the world's largest start-up ecosystems. The VivaTech event brings together the stakeholders in technology innovation and the startup ecosystem and includes exhibitions, awards, panel discussions, and startup contests. The 5th edition of VivaTech is scheduled to be held between June 16 and 19.

5 pillars of Investment

"India offers what innovators and investors need. I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of, Talent Market Capital Eco-system And, the culture of openness," said PM Modi.

India offers what innovators and investors need.



I invite the world to invest in India based on the five pillars of:



Talent



Market



Capital



Eco-system



And, culture of openness: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 16, 2021

'India home to the largest start-up eco systems': PM Modi

"India's strides in the world of tech and start-up are well-known. Our nation is home to one of the world's largest start-up eco systems. Several unicorns have come up in recent years", said PM Modi.

PM Modi speaks on France

PM Modi further stated that this platform reflects France's technological vision. India & France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects. Among these, technology & digital are emerging areas of cooperation. It is the need of the hour.

India and France have been working closely on a wide range of subjects.



Among these, technology and digital are emerging areas of cooperation: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 16, 2021

PM Modi on Innovation amid COVID-19

Calling COVID-19 a global pandemic and the biggest disruption of our age, PM Modi said that where convention fails, innovation can help which was witnessed during the corona crisis. COVID-19 had put many conventional methods to test. However, it was innovation that came to the rescue. By innovation, PM referred to innovation before the pandemic and innovation during the pandemic.

"When I speak about innovation before the pandemic, I refer to the pre-existing advances which helped us during the pandemic. Digital technology helped us cope, connect, comfort and console. Through digital media, we could work, talk with our loved ones and help others. The second part, innovation for the pandemic refers to how humanity rose to the occasion and made the fight against it more effective. In this, the role of our start-up sector has been paramount", said PM Modi.

'India is adaptable & agile': PM Modi

Prime Minister lauded the country's effort and said, "We in India implemented huge reforms across sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy, and more. This goes on to show that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the middle of the pandemic.''

We in India implemented huge reforms across sectors, be it mining, space, banking, atomic energy and more.



This goes on to show that India as a nation is adaptable and agile, even in the middle of the pandemic: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) June 16, 2021

The event was also attended by corporate bigwigs like Tim Cook, CEO of Apple, Mark Zuckerberg, chairman and CEO of Facebook, and Brad Smith, president, Microsoft, among others. VivaTech is one of the largest digital and startup events in Europe, and it is held in Paris every year since 2016. It is jointly organized by Publicis Groupe, a prominent advertising and marketing conglomerate, and Les Echos, a leading French media group.

(Image Credits: ANI)