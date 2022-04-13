PM Modi Lauds 'sound Of Money' Initiative Detailing UPI Growth; 'impressed, Innovative'

Make sure the volume of your gadget is maximum while you check out Prime Minister Narendra Modi's latest Tweet wherein the premiere lauds the depiction of growth in UPI transactions in India using a data-sonification technique, by using the 'sound of money.' PM Modi took to Twitter on Wednesday, responding to a post by 'India in Pixels,' a data visualization platform, wherein the audio of money has been used through data visualization techniques. In the said video, as the growth curve of UPI transactions in the graph towers upwards, every subsequent data growth - month after month, is matched with a distinct sound.

It is pertinent to note that the tweet basically depicts the trajectory of the growth in UPI transactions from 2 lakh crore to 9 lakh crore over a five year period from July 2016 to July 2021.

India in Pixels, a brainchild of Ashris Choudhury, visualises complex data in a simple visualisation format for easy comprehension. The data platform in a reply tweet, thanked PM Modi, saying this pat on the back will be an inspiration that will encourage the team for years to come.

PM Modi lauds India in Pixels

PM Modi's tweet read, "I’ve spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you’ve used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point. Very interesting, impressive and obviously informative! @indiainpixels,"

I’ve spoken about UPI and Digital Payments quite often but I really liked how you’ve used the sound of money transacted through data sonification to effectively convey the point.



Very interesting, impressive and obviously informative! @indiainpixels https://t.co/rpsjejjR9J — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 13, 2022

In response, Ashris Choudhury thanked the PM for his praise and stated that the pat on the back is a big gesture of encouragement and will make him strive to work for the years to come. "Missed a heartbeat seeing this! Thank you so much @narendramodi sir for appreciating my idea - UPI is truly a revolution that the whole world today is taking notice of. This pat on my back will keep me going for years, thank you so much!."

Growth in UPI transactions

According to the recently published data by the National Corporation of India (NPCI), as of March 2022, a total of Rs 1.56 Crore crores or 2 Trillion Dollars (2022 prices) have been transacted via UPI. Of that, 81% has been transacted post-pandemic only.

PM Narendra Modi, while launching two digital-centric initiatives of the RBI in November 2021, said, “UPI has become the world’s leading country in terms of digital transactions in a very short span of time. In just seven years, digital transactions in India have jumped 19 times. Today our banking system is operational 24 hours, 7 days and 12 months anytime, anywhere in the country.”