PM Modi Launches India's New Digital Payment Mode E-RUPI; Calls It 'a Tool To Help Poor'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, launched e-RUPI, a futuristic person and purpose-specific digital payment solution, via video link. During the launch, PM said that e-RUPI will bring a digital revolution to the country and empower all the citizens.

"e-RUPI is an example of how India is moving forward and connecting people in the 21st century with the help of advanced technology. I'm glad that it has started in the year when India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence," PM Modi said. "Minimum Government Maximum Governance is the need of the hour. Digital India is going to empower all the citizens of India."

The Prime Minister added that e-Rupi will help in boosting the digital transaction and DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer) in the country. "This will benefit everyone in targetted, transparent and leakage-free delivery," he said.

PM Modi also informed that e-RUPI can also be used by non-government organisations. If they want to help someone in their education or medical treatment, they will be able to give e-RUPI instead of cash, he said. "This will ensure that the money donated is used for the said purpose," the Prime Minister asserted.

He added that India is second to none in adopting technology. "When it comes to innovations, use of technology in service delivery, India has the ability to give global leadership along with big countries of the world," PM Modi said.

What is e-RUPI and how it works?

e-RUPI is a QR code or SMS string-based digital payment mode similar to e-vouchers like e-gifts. It is a cashless and contactless mode of payment. It can be used to utilise government schemes or services. "The users of this seamless one-time payment mechanism will be able to redeem the voucher without a card, digital payments app or internet banking access, at the service provider," the government said.

Developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), beneficiaries will get e-vouchers on their cell phones. “e-RUPI connects the sponsors of the services with the beneficiaries and service providers in a digital manner without any physical interface," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.



