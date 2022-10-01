PM Modi Outlines 4 Pillars Of Digital India's Success; Says Working On 'internet For All'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 and launched the much-awaited 5G services at an event in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi on Saturday. Addressing the attendees of the event, PM Modi stated that this is a "historic day" for 21st century India and 5G technology will revolutionise the telecom sector. He further asserted that the success of Digital India is based on four pillars, which include the cost of the device, digital connectivity, data costs, and the digital-first approach. He said the government is working on “internet for all”.

Digital India's success based on 4 pillars: PM Modi

"I've seen even the poorest citizens of the country come forward to adopt new technologies. Technology has become democratic in its truest sense. The launch of 5G is a gift from the telecom industry to 130 crore Indians. "It is a step towards the new era in the country and is the beginning of infinite opportunities," he said.

Stressing that the nation was earlier dependent on other countries for 2G, 3G, and 4G, he said but with 5G the country will now create history. From 2 mobile manufacturing units in India in 2014 to now having over 200 mobile factories, and from exporting zero mobile phones in 2014 to now earning thousands of crores from selling mobile phones, these efforts have brought a big change in the company, and we are getting more features at a lower cost, he said.

"Digital India has given every citizen a space. Whether it is small traders, entrepreneurs, local artists, or artists, Digital India has given a platform and market to everyone. Even the smallest street vendor is using the facility of UPI. The government has reached the citizens without any middlemen, benefits reached beneficiaries directly," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also said that it is a pleasant coincidence that recently India became the world's 5th largest economy, adding that it is an opportunity for youth to innovate using 5G technology and attract the attention of the world.

"With developments in technology and telecom sector, India will lead the Industry 4.0 revolution. This is not the decade of India, but the century of India", asserted the PM.

(Image: ANI/Shutterstock)