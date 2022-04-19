PM Modi To Address Nation From Red Fort On 400th Parkash Purab Of Guru Tegh Bahadur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort on April 21 to mark the 400th birth anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The execution orders of the ninth Sikh Guru were passed at the Red Fort which will relive his life, struggles and valour through a 15-minute light and sound show at the beginning of the two-day programme.

While Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate the event at Red Fort on April 20, PM Modi will address the nation from the fort's ramparts on April 21. He will also release a commemorative coin and postage stamp on the occasion, Union culture minister G Kishan Reddy said.

The programme will be attended by 11 Chief Ministers and prominent Sikh leaders from across the country and abroad. The families of 400 Sikh Jathedars have also been invited, including those from the Golden Temple in Amritsar. 400 'ragis' (Sikh musicians) will perform in a 'Shabad Kirtan' to mark the auspicious occasion, the ministry said.

This programme on the 400th Parkash Purab of the Sikh Guru is being organised in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

PM to inaugurate India's first Semicon Conference

On April 29, Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate India's first Semicon 2022 Conference in Bengaluru, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced on Monday.

As per a press release from the Ministry, the 3-day Semicon conference is being organised to take forward PM's vision for making India a leader in electronics manufacturing, semiconductor design and innovation.

"Semicon India 2022 conference will attract the best minds from across the world from the semiconductor industry, research and academia and will act as a big step in fulfilling PM's vision of making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing and the semiconductor industry," the release stated.

The conference will be organised by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology from April 29 till May 1 at ITC Gardenia, Bengaluru around the theme of - Design and Manufacture in India, for the World: Making India a "Semiconductor Nation".

