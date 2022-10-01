Last Updated:

'India driving the world': PM Modi Drives Car In Europe Remotely From Delhi; Takes VR Demo At Historic 5G Launch

PM Modi reviewed several demonstrations of major telecom operators in the country to show the potential of the 5G technology in India.

Ajay Sharma

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in the national capital on Saturday, October 1. He also launched the 5G services in India and reviewed several demonstrations of major telecom operators in the country to show the potential of the 5G technology in India.

Taking a walk through the exhibition at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and observing the demonstrations, PM Modi was briefed by the Chairman of Reliance Jio Akash Ambani on the 5G services. During Reliance Jio's demonstration on 5G services, PM Modi reviewed Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality by wearing a VR glass. 

In addition to this, PM Modi also conducted a test drive of a car in Europe's Sweden from Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Qualcomm showed this demonstration of the potential of 5G technology wherein PM Modi remotely operated the car by getting behind the wheels of Qualcomm's car system.

PM Modi launches 5G services

India ushers in a new technological era as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services on Saturday (October 1) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency. In the first phase, around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services. 

This 5G launch comes after recently held India's biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with Rs 88,078 crore bid.

