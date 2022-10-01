Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in the national capital on Saturday, October 1. He also launched the 5G services in India and reviewed several demonstrations of major telecom operators in the country to show the potential of the 5G technology in India.

Taking a walk through the exhibition at the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and observing the demonstrations, PM Modi was briefed by the Chairman of Reliance Jio Akash Ambani on the 5G services. During Reliance Jio's demonstration on 5G services, PM Modi reviewed Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality/Mixed Reality by wearing a VR glass.

#WATCH | PM Modi inspects an exhibition at Pragati Maidan where he will inaugurate the sixth edition of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) and launch 5G services shortly.



Chairman of Reliance Jio, Akash Ambani briefs the PM on the shortly-to-be-launched 5G services.



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/tjF0RWfZV9 — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

In addition to this, PM Modi also conducted a test drive of a car in Europe's Sweden from Delhi's Pragati Maidan. Qualcomm showed this demonstration of the potential of 5G technology wherein PM Modi remotely operated the car by getting behind the wheels of Qualcomm's car system.

India driving the world.



PM @NarendraModi ji tests driving a car in Europe remotely from Delhi using India’s 5G technology. pic.twitter.com/5ixscozKtg — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) October 1, 2022

PM Modi launches 5G services

India ushers in a new technological era as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the much-awaited 5G services on Saturday (October 1) in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The 5G technology will provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency, and highly reliable communications. It will increase energy efficiency, spectrum efficiency, and network efficiency. In the first phase, around 13 cities across the country will receive 5G services.

#LIVE | Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches much-awaited 5G telecom services in India - https://t.co/foGqG3BoLQ pic.twitter.com/V79VP3oKHx — Republic (@republic) October 1, 2022

This 5G launch comes after recently held India's biggest-ever auction of telecom spectrum had received a record Rs 1.5 lakh crore of bids, with Mukesh Ambani's Jio cornering nearly half of all the airwaves sold with Rs 88,078 crore bid.