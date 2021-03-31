'Pretty Fun': Image Generator Allows Users To Create Beeple Inspired Artwork; Here's How

American Digital Artist Mark Winkelmann aka Beeple is the latest to inspire global digital artists and creators. Just a few weeks ago, his artwork ‘Everydays: the First 5,000 days’ sold for a whopping amount of $69 million. Now, in an effort to pay tribute to him, Beeple’s vehement followers have created a website that randomly produces 3D creations inspired by his visual universe.

'Beeple Generator'

The online portal named ‘Beeple Generator’ was created by Vince McKelvie and Sam Newell. The website allows anyone to randomly and automatically create Beeple inspired digital artwork. The users can then download and sell their creations in the lucrative NFT market if they wish to. All the artworks are created using a myriad of objects and emoticons including, a bomb shell, a building, an eggplant, a gorilla amongst others.

Speaking to Input Magazine, McKelvie explained that the “Beeple Generator” platform pays tribute to Beeple. He further said that Beeple was an open-sourced artist and it was “cool” that he was getting paid for his work. McKelvie further said that he does the same thing without any monetary gains.

Beeple's artwork sale amounting to $69 million has made him the third most valuable living artist, followed by Jeff Koons and David Hockney. The record-breaking sale brought everyone’s attention to the potential in NFTs with more people selling and buying works in the form of non-fungible tokens. And while many famous personalities including Elon Musk, Grimes, Jack Dorsey among others listed their works in form of NFT, Beeple is of the opinion that NFT investment will ‘go to zero’.

NFT or Non-fungible tokens are a class of cryptocurrency that has no standard value and they instead have a unique value. NFT can be understood as a "digital file whose unique identity and ownership are verified on a blockchain." NFTs are created by uploading files and are not mutually interchangeable as each of them has a unique value. These "one-of-a-kind" assets can be bought and sold like any other piece of property, but they have no tangible form and exist in form of certificates.

All Image Credits: Beeplegenerator.com