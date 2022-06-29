Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2: Release Date, CPU Structure And Other Key Details Inside

Earlier last month, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 as a minor upgrade over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 launched last year. Although the latest chipset has not even been featured on a smartphone, netizens are talking about Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the purported successor to the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. Here is what we know about the upcoming chipset from Qualcomm.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launch date leaked

As per a new report by notebookcheck.net, Qualcomm might have revealed the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2's launch date. Apparently, Qualcomm posted the schedule of Snapdragon Summit 2022 online by mistake but took it down later. As per the listing, the Snapdragon Summit will be held from November 14 to November 17, 2022. The event description reads, "The fifth annual Snapdragon Tech Summit is coming soon, stay tuned for more information."

Earlier this month, famed tipster Digital Chat Station leaked that Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will arrive with a four-tier CPU design. It means that instead of having three different types of cores, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip will feature four different cores clocked at different speeds. Hence, with the upcoming chipset, users might see one high-performance core, two pairs of balanced cores and three battery-efficient cores. Furthermore, the chipset will be based on TSMC's 4nm fabrication technology.

Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 overview

The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 comes as the successor to Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 announced in December last year. It is the most powerful chipset based on 4nm architecture by Qualcomm and will come packed with flagship smartphones in Q3 2022. The company claims that Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 delivers up to 10% faster than its predecessor and consumes about 30% less power.

It comes with a new Adreno GPU and Kryo CPU. The new processor can capture video in up to 8K HDR and in HDR10+ format as well. The mobile platform is equipped with a Snapdragon X65 modem for 5G reception. In the official press release, Qualcomm reportedly mentioned that "the company's newest flagship platform, Snapdragon 8+, is a premium-tier powerhouse delivering power and performance enhancements for the ultimate boost across all on-device experiences."