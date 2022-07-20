Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 And W5+ Next-gen Chipsets For Wearables Launched; Details Inside

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and Snapdragon W5+ chipsets for wearables are now officially launched. These chipsets are built for the next generation of wearables which will be more power efficient and deliver higher performance than the current wearable chipsets. Users can expect smartwatches powered by the new chipsets by the end of this year.

In the official press release dated July 19, 2022, Qualcomm details the new Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 and Snapdragon W5 Gen 1. "These platforms are designed to advance ultra-low power and breakthrough performance for next generation connected wearables with a focus on extended battery life, premium user experiences, and sleek, innovative designs." Adding to it, the California-based chip manufacturers stated, "By using these platforms, manufacturers can scale, differentiate, and develop products faster in the continuously growing and segmenting wearables industry."

Qualcomm Snapdragon W5+ and W5 features

Qualcomm W5 and W5+ are based on 4nm fabrication technology due to which they run on ultra-low power while still providing high standards of performance. The new structure on which the processors are built makes them 50% less power hungry, two times more powerful in terms of performance unlocking more smartwatch features than ever. The entire processor package is 30% smaller in size as compared to the Snapdragon Wear 4100+ platform.

"Based on the hybrid architecture, the purpose-built platform is comprised of a 4nm-based system-on-chip and 22nm-based highly integrated always-on co-processor. It incorporates a series of platform innovations including new ultra-low power Bluetooth® 5.3 architecture, low power islands for Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Audio, and low power states such as Deep Sleep and Hibernate," the press release added.

Qualcomm mentions in the official release that Oppo and Mobvoi will be the first companies to release smartwatches that will be based on the new Snapdragon W5 and W5+ platforms. Although the companies have not revealed the launch date or timeline of the smartwatches, they could launch sometime this year. Mobvoi's next TicWatch and Oppo's next Watch 3 could feature the latest Qualcomm wearable chipsets.