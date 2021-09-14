Rajasthan: Vodafone Idea Asked To Pay Rs 27.5 Lakh For Issuing Duplicate SIM Without Docs

Vodafone Idea has been directed to pay Rs. 27.5 lakh by the Rajasthan IT Department as compensation for a duplicate sim issue reported in 2017. The Indian telecommunication company issued a duplicate SIM, having the same mobile number as one of its customers to another customer without cross-checking and properly verifying documents. The person who was issued the duplicate SIM number was able to withdraw Rs. 68.5 lakh from the original customer's account through One Time Passwords as the account was linked to the mobile number. Hence, the duplicate SIM card issues by VI resulted in an illegal transaction wherein the accused transferred all the funds into his accounts from the original owner of the mobile number.

As mentioned earlier, the case was reported back in May 2017, when a VI user, Krishna Lal Nain's mobile number stopped working suddenly. The customer filed a complaint, following which he received a number which did was not activated even after several complaints. By the time Nain's number was activated, the person who was issued his number without proper document verification transferred Rs. 68.5 lakh from his account.

When the victim's number was activated, he was informed about the transfer of funds. He immediately filed an FIR, after which the accused returned Rs. 44 lakh. However, the remaining amount of Rs. 27.5 lakh was unpaid. The officer who was responsible for the case held the telecommunication company Vodafone Idea guilty and was directed to pay the remaining amount.

"Vodafone Idea Ltd. is directed to deposit Rs 27,53,183 in the bank account of the applicant within one month otherwise compound interest with a rate of 10 per cent annually will be levied," as stated in order by Alok Gupta, the adjudicating officer in the case and principal secretary of IT Department. Vodafone Idea has been given a month to pay the amount. The company was held responsible and guilty for not maintaining a standard of proper document verification and issuing a duplicate SIM for a mobile number already in use.

