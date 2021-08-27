Rajnath Singh: India Can Become Super Economic Power If It Develops Advanced Technologies

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said that if India achieves advancement in technology, it can become a superpower. Addressing students and scholars at an event organised by the Defence Institute of Advanced Technology (DIAT) in Pune, Singh said, “The country is witnessing an environment of research and innovation. Technology holds power. If we can develop advanced technologies, India will surely become a super economic power.”

Defence Institute of Advanced Technology is the leading engineering training institute under the Department of Defence Research & Development, Ministry of Defence, Government of India.

Defence Minister hails PM commitment to R&D

The Defence Minister hailed the efforts and commitments of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in taking the country in the way to the development of research and innovation. The Minister also spotlighted the significance of several initiatives taken up by the Ministry of Defence to make developments in research and innovation through the joint efforts of the country's security forces along with industries and academics. We have taken few steps to bring the Indian Security forces, the government, educationists and industry under a single umbrella promoting them to share knowledge and the best of exercises to develop with new innovations. For this, we need bilateral collaboration and coordination.”

Singh praises India's potential to develop a COVID vaccine

Lauding India's potential of developing COVID vaccine, the Minister said, "India has the capability of developing the COVID vaccine for the world. Our vaccine is being used by countries across the globe. People living even in the remotest villages of India are now aware that our scientists are developing the vaccine for the world. They know that the vaccines created by our science are being injected into people across the globe."

"Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a pivotal aspect of wargames"

The Defence Minister spoke about security arrangements in the country and said that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is a pivotal aspect of wargames and is being looked upon significantly by the Government. Singh also urged scientists and scholars of the institute to work on scientific subjects like quantum technology and Artificial Intelligence. “You all are aware of the importance of AI in war games. These subjects hold huge significance in the growth and development of a country, scientists need to take up a lot of further research in these spheres,” the Defence Minister said.

The Minister also urged the institute to organise an international seminar for greater publicity of the institute, “People should know what scientists are developing, The common man is not aware of the role played by scientists or the products developed by them, there is a greater need to publicise and let the general public know more about your research and products," Singh said.

(With PTI inputs)

(IMAGE: PTI)