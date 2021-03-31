RBI To Extend Deadline For New Norms On Automatic Online Payment To September 30, 2021

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had announced to discontinue the automatic online bill payment and subscriptions, effective April 1st onwards. This meant that there will be a requirement for an additional authentication process for recurring transactions using credit cards, debit cards, UPI or other prepaid payment instruments (PPIs). RBI is now willing to extend the deadline to September 30, 2021, after seeing the delay in implementation by stakeholders.

RBI Extends Deadline for Mandate on Automatic Online Payment of Bills

This new step is taken keeping in mind the security of card transactions. But the laidback nature in which way the market is moving forward with this mandate concerns the bank as they state that it would impact the recurring payment of utility bills, phone recharge, OTT to name a few. The new rules will be applicable to mobile payment wallets and platforms enabling UPI-based payments. Apart from these, banks and other financial institutions offering credit and debit cards along with other prepaid payment instruments will also follow the new rules.

The latest RBI notification read, "The delay in implementation by some stakeholders has given rise to a situation of possible large-scale customer inconvenience and default. To prevent any inconvenience to the customers, the Reserve Bank has decided to extend the timeline for further the stakeholders to migrate to the framework by six months, i.e, till September 30, 2021." READ | China summons tech companies to discuss deep fake technology: Report

Recently, RBI also increased the limit for contactless card transactions and e-mandates through cards. The limit was previously subjected to Rs. 2000 but is now extended to Rs.5000. This was adopted with the aim of encouraging digital payments, with safety being a priority, in India. These new norms will be adopted by the banks only after the authentification from the customer. As for transactions beyond the limit of Rs. 5000, an OTP will be sent to the customer for security purposes.

Payments Council Of India (PCI) Chairman Vishwas Patel expressed his disappointment for the RBI directives not yet being implemented by the ecosystem players, be it banks and payment gateways, even though it was first introduced in 2019. As a result, RBI has considered giving at least a month-long extension for players to implement these directives.

Image Source: Shutterstock