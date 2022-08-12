Reliance Jio Unveils Rs 750 Prepaid Plan With 90 Days Validity As Independence Day Special

On the ocassion of 75th Indian Independence Day, Reliance Jio launched a Rs. 750 prepaid plan that offers three months of benefits. Further, there are a couple of other offers that are going on for those who wish to get annual recharge plans and JioFiber. Keep reading to find out more details about the Reliance Jio Independence Day plans and offers.

Reliance Jio Independence Day plans

Rs. 750 plan: Reliance Jio has released Rs. 750 prepaid plan for subscribers. The duration of the plan is 90 days and it offers 2GB of high-speed 4G data daily and other benefits like unlimited voice calling. What's special about the plan is that it offers a complete validity of three months, unlike other popular plans from Reliance Jio that are valid for 84 days.

Annual Independence Day plan: On the occasion of Independence Day, Jio has also released an annual plan for prepaid users. The plan is priced at Rs. 2,999 and comes with a validity of 365 days, a complete year. The annual plans offer 2.5GB of high-speed data per day and once the allowance is exhausted, users can get top-up data packs. The benefits of the plan include unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, the annual recharge plan also comes with a Disney+ Hotstar Mobile pack and services like JioTV, Jio Security and more.

Har Ghar JioFiber: This is a new offer that Reliance Jio has come up and as a part of the offer, Jio will offer equipment like an internet box and set-top box for free. That means that new subscribers only have to pay for the internet plan they select. Further, the company is also offering an extra 15 days of validity on selecting six months of 12 months plans.

In related news, Reliance Jio has come up with a new games streaming platform called JioGamesWatch. It is available as a part of the JioGames application. The company claims that JioGamesWatch provides an immersive game streaming experience. With the streaming platform, Reliance forays into the Indian gaming industry, which has shown some real potential in the past couple of years.