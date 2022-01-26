Republic Day 2022: Google Celebrates India's 73rd Republic Day With Special Parade Doodle

To commemorate the 73rd Republic Day of India, the search giant Google has unveiled the special doodle which signifies when Indian Constitution came into force and the country became an independent republic. The Indian Constitution was adopted on November 26, 1949, and formally implemented on this day in the year 1950, to correspond with the declaration of Purna Swaraj, or "complete freedom," by the Indian National Congress. The google doodle of January 26 emphasises ‘The Republic Day Parade’, which showcases elements of the Parade.

When one will search google, one would see the letters ‘G O O G L E’ as different cartoonish artwork which will give a gist preview of today’s parade. The letter ‘G’ at the very left showcases parade animals such as an elephant, a horse, a dog, and a camel, while the first ‘O’ is transformed into a red tabla. Further, the second ‘O’ is shown as a parade path, the second ‘G’ as a saxophone which is the part of the iconic camel-mounted band, whereas, the letter ‘L’ carries two doves and the letter ‘E’ is shown as the national flag's tricolours.

Google doodle of India Republic Day 2022

In addition to this, when one will click on today's 73rd R-Day Google Doodle, they can witness a webpage that reads “India Republic Day” which further provides information, images about the day.

Republic Day 2022 celebration and parade

Republic Day is observed for three days across the Indian Subcontinent, with cultural festivities honouring the world's most populous democracy's strength, history, as well as a rich social dimension. The Republic Day Parade is the biggest official representation of national pride which will be conducted today. This historic procession takes place along Rajpath, a ceremonial promenade in New Delhi, India's capital. It contains a float for each Indian state, as well as hundreds of bands, traditional dancers, and government officials. Apart from that, some parts of this year's Republic Day celebration and parade will be distinctive. This parade will bring India's history, cultural heritage, rising defence capabilities, and 'Aatmanirbharta' together.

(Image: Google)