Researchers Develop A Robotic 3D Printed Hand That Can Play Super Mario

Researchers have developed a 3D printed hand that is not only soft but also has similar flexibility as a humans hand. According to the researchers of University of Maryland assistant professor of mechanical engineering, Ryan D Sochol, it has the capability to play Nintendo's Super Mario Bros. The developers have claimed that they have built and assembled soft robots with integrated fluidic circuits in a single step. The team 3D-printed the metal strips that serve as the CFH joints connecting segments in each robotic finger, which allow the robotic fingers to curve and straighten similar to a human hand.

Researchers have used soft robotic with integrated fluid transistors technology

The researchers demonstrated the robotic hand's ability to grasp different objects, including a box of tissues, a small fan, and a wallet, read the analysis published by the researchers. While explaining the recent innovation, co-first author Joshua Hubbard said that earlier the robots needed to be controlled using each finger that narrows down their usefulness and portability. He further added that using soft robotic with integrated fluid transistors technology, it can play Nintendo based on just single stress input run via PolyJet three-dimensional (3D) printing.

Researchers investigated a wide range for enhancing soft robot's autonomy

To reduce or obviate the need for such external control schemes, researchers have investigated a wide range of approaches for enhancing soft robot's autonomy via fluidic logic. "To bypass the aforementioned challenges at larger scales, Rothemund et al. introduced soft, bistable valves that serve as fluidic analogues to electronic Schmitt triggers. Researchers have integrated these valves with soft actuators to yield gripping, undulating, and rolling operations for soft robotic systems," read the paper published in the journal Science Advances.

Further improvements are needed before robots with these partially compliant hands are able to go to work alongside or directly with humans. The researchers note that additional analysis of materials is required, as well as field experiments to pinpoint the best practical applications.

(Image credit: Pixabay)